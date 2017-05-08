 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Football


Video: Danny Welbeck scores excellent header for Arsenal against his old team Man United

share

Source:

Associated Press

Arsene Wenger got the better of managerial rival Jose Mourinho for the first time in a competitive game as Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League today to keep alive their Champions League qualification hopes.

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 in their EPL match this morning.
Source: SKY

Granit Xhaka, with a deflected shot, and former United player Danny Welbeck, with a bullet header, scored goals in a four-minute span early in the second half to end United's 25-match unbeaten streak in the league dating to October.

This was the 16th competitive head to head between Wenger and Mourinho - and the 13th in league play - since 2004.

It has been a one-sided rivalry but Wenger finally got a victory over the man who once dubbed him a "specialist in failure," for a result that might end United's chances of a top-four finish and leaves Arsenal with some hope.

"Finally, I leave this (Emirates) stadium with Arsenal fans happy," Mourinho said. "It's the first time I see them smile, enjoy."

Arsenal moved two points behind fifth-place United with a game in hand, and is seven points behind third-placed Liverpool having played two games fewer and six behind fourth-placed Manchester City having played one game fewer.

Wenger's team has four matches remaining to earn a 20th straight season in the Champions League.

"We still have a mathematical chance but we need some help," Wenger said. "But the best help we can get is by winning our own games."

A disappointing game burst into life in the 54th when Xhaka, afforded plenty of space in central midfield following a throw-in, advanced and sent in a 30-metre shot that struck the turned back of Ander Herrera and looped over goalkeeper David de Gea.

Welbeck, who was sold to Arsenal in 2014 to end a 13-year association with United, has now scored in each of his last three appearances against his old club after powering a header in off the bar in the 57th from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross.

Mourinho made eight changes to his starting team from the 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Saturday.

The second leg is at Old Trafford on Friday and Mourinho has suggested the European competition, which offers a place in the Champions League for the winner, is his priority for the remainder of the season.

"Of course, we knew we were not coming in our maximum power," Mourinho said. "Thursday (Friday NZT) is the match of the season."

It meant the 19-year-old Axel Tuanzebe was handed his Premier League debut, at right back up against Alexis Sanchez, and he performed excellently.

Scott McTominay, a 20-year-old midfielder, came on as a second-half substitute for his first-team debut while Paul Pogba — the world's most expensive player — didn't even come off the bench.

United hasn't scored away to a top-six rival all season.

Arsenal will climb above United with a win at Southampton on Thursday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Blues half back chipped a loose ball into his hands before off-loading to Akira, who scored a dazzling solo-try of his own in his side’s 40-33 win.

NZ continue domination of Super Rugby as Aussie teams spin further into turmoil

01:25
2
The pair allegedly used the drug on a night out after the Anzac Test loss in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Kevin Proctor, Jesse Bromwich face further sanctions after drugs scandal

00:41
3
Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor are being investigated for allegedly purchasing the drug outside a Canberra nightclub after losing to the Kangaroos.

Titans, Storm demand explanation from Kiwis management over failure to supervise stars involved in latest NRL drug scandal

00:29
4
The Sky Blues edged Melbourne Victory 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the championship.

Watch: Sydney FC win A-League title after nail-biting penalty shootout


00:29
5
Nicholson's win is his biggest since coming back from neck surgery following a fall in 2015 which nearly paralysed him.

Kiwi Andrew Nicholson crowned Badminton horse trials champion after coming back from fall that nearly paralysed him

00:47
Macron, a centrist, defeated Marine Le Pen – a far-right candidate – 65 per cent to 35 per cent.

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election in landslide

Emmanuel Macron will be the youngest French president ever, and has spoken of wishing to strengthen the EU.

00:26
Ms Le Pen thanked the 11 million people who voted for her and said she had called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

Watch: Marine Le Pen gives concession speech after losing French election: 'They voted for continuity'

Ms Le Pen thanked the 11 million people who voted for her and said she had called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

Jesse Bromwich of the Storm offloads the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park on July 17, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning."

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ