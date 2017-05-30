Video: Cup final ball delivered by a man riding a spider-like drone

Source:
The Portuguese football cup final between Benfica and Vitoria de Guimaraes got underway in bizarre fashion yesterday, with the official match ball delivered to the referee by a man riding a drone.
In scenes more common in a science fiction film than a cup final, spectators looked on bemused as a spider-like drone topped by a rider in protective clothing travelled 70m to hand the ball to the officials.
Benfica went on to claim the trophy with a 2-1 win, however this match may well be remembered by some for what happened before it, not during.
