Video: The crazy moment footballer appears to use witchcraft to score a goal

Sources:

Azam TV | 1 NEWS

Football officials in Rwanda have been forced to take action after a player appeared to score a goal with the aid of black magic.

Source: Azam TV

In a match between Mukura Victory and Raynon Sports, striker Moussa Camara appeared to place a charm in the opponents goal with his side trailing 1-0 on the score sheet.

Moments later, Camara equalised with a cracking finish into the back of the net.

The Rwandan Football Association have taken action, and will fine any player deemed to be using sorcery to gain an advantage a fine of 100,000 Rwandan Francs.

