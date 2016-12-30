Video: The crazy moment footballer appears to use witchcraft to score a goal

Sources:Azam TV |
Football officials in Rwanda have been forced to take action after a player appeared to score a goal with the aid of black magic.
In a match between Mukura Victory and Raynon Sports, striker Moussa Camara appeared to place a charm in the opponents goal with his side trailing 1-0 on the score sheet.
Moments later, Camara equalised with a cracking finish into the back of the net.
The Rwandan Football Association have taken action, and will fine any player deemed to be using sorcery to gain an advantage a fine of 100,000 Rwandan Francs.
