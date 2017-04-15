 

Video: Chris Wood seals English Championship golden boot but can't lift Leeds into playoffs

Leeds United striker Chris Wood has scored another goal in his last game of the season, securing the golden boot in the English second-tier league.

The All Whites' striker scored deep into added time to see his side scrape a 1-1 result.
Prolific All Whites forward Wood scored from the penalty spot in the 50th minute in a 1-1 draw away to relegated opponents Wigan Athletic.

It continued a disappointing finish to the Championship season in which Leeds United finished seventh, one place outside the play-offs for promotion to the Premier League.

However, Wood ended his campaign in typical style, closing with 27 goals in the league and 30 in all competitions.

Wood took his season tally to 24 goals, scoring twice in his side's English Championship 2-0 win over Brighton.
He was three clear of Bristol City marksman Tammy Abraham on the Championship goal-scoring list.

Wood, who only missed two of Leeds United's 46 league games, also tallied four assists.

His next assignment will be with the New Zealand squad to compete at the Confederations Cup in Russia next month.

Wood came flying into the penalty box as part of the corner set piece before his deft touch put his team ahead of Barnsley.
Elsewhere, Newcastle snatched the title on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Barnsley after after Aston Villa equalised late in a 1-1 draw against former leaders Brighton.

