Video: Chelsea edge closer to EPL title in six goal thriller against Southampton

Diego Costa ended a seven-game goal drought in style to help Chelsea open up a seven-point lead in the Premier League with a 4-2 victory over Southampton.

The Blues grabbed a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge to move seven points clear of second placed Tottenham.
The second-half double halted a barren run that began shortly after a reported dispute at the club as Costa was linked with a move to the financially-flush Chinese Super League.

Even as the goals dried up and the uncertainty about Costa's future persisted, manager Antonio Conte never doubted his striker's ability to make an impact in the title run-in.

"For the forward it's very important to score ... because the goal is your life," Conte said. "But for me I always said that I'm very pleased for his commitment, for his work for the team, because he's always working for the team."

Costa was heavily involved as early as the fifth minute at Stamford Bridge when he set up Eden Hazard's opener. After Gary Cahill restored Chelsea's lead, Costa scored two contrasting goals in the second half.

The striker's 50th Premier League goal was a header from Cesc Fabregas' cross and his next goal was the culmination of a mazy run through the defense that saw him exchange passes with Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez.

Second-place Tottenham are now on the back foot as they prepare to play Crystal Palace tomorrow.

