Video: Bournemouth end Sunderland's 10-year EPL stay with routine win

No late escapes this year, Sunderland are leaving the Premier League.

The northeast club is returning to the second tier after a decade in world football's richest league.

Relegation was confirmed with four games remaining in the season after a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth this morning.

American owner Ellis Short doesn't mask the problems engulfing the club, saying "significant work" is now required to secure an instant return to the Premier League.

"I acknowledge that during my ownership mistakes have been made, particularly in the area of player recruitment, and as a result we have found ourselves struggling to survive in recent seasons," Short said. "

"We need to improve, both on and off the field," Short said, "and despite the bitter disappointment of today, there is a strong determination to do so throughout the club."