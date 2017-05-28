 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


Video: Arsenal shock EPL champions Chelsea to claim FA Cup

share

Source:

Associated Press

Arsene Wenger's turbulent year ended with a third FA Cup success in four seasons after Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to deny the English Premier League champions a double.

The Gunners' midfielder scored the winner as his side lifted football’s oldest trophy at Wembley Stadium.
Source: SKY

Wenger became the competition's most successful manager with a seventh title in his 21-year reign, triumphs that have papered over some of the cracks as Arsenal has repeatedly come up short in the Premier League and Champions League.

Just as the season reached its climax at Wembley Stadium, Arsenal turned in the type of tenacious display lacking so often, and against a side so commanding in the Premier League. And

it might just be enough to stem the tide of protests against Wenger, with the record 13-time FA Cup winners yet to announce a new contract for the 67-year-old Frenchman for next season.

The good fortune Arsenal have desperately needed came in front of almost 90,000 fans at the cup final.

When Alexis Sanchez put the ball in the net after four minutes, it was initially disallowed when Aaron Ramsey was adjudged to be interfering with play while offside. But the decision by Anthony Taylor's assistant was overturned by the referee.

Arsenal even had the luxury of a man advantage from the 68th minute when Victor Moses received a second yellow card for diving.

Although Diego Costa equalized in the 76th, bringing down Willian's lofted ball on his chest and striking past David Ospina, Arsenal was back in front inside three minutes.

Ramsey was left unmarked to meet Olivier Giroud's dinked pass by N'Golo Kante, who uncharacteristically failed to track the midfielder. And just like in 2014, Ramsey was Arsenal's cup final match-winner.

Arsenal head into an uncertain offseason, with the club out of the Champions League next season after a fifth-place finish in the Premier League.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

00:29
2
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener - next up Oracle!

00:29
3
Two lead changes, nothing in it, but Oracle nudges Team NZ on opening day.

Watch: What a race! Burling, Oracle's Spithill both pull off epic passing moves in heart-stopping re-match

00:30
4
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: WHAM! He did it again! Ben Ainslie rams Dean Barker's Japan in awful America's Cup pre-start blunder

00:29
5
Leni Apisai scored his second Super Rugby try after a generous assist from his winger at Loftus Versfeld.

Watch: Runaway hooker! Selfless Julian Savea sets up front-rower for match sealing try

01:10
Media helicopters are tracking Corby as she makes her way home.

Watch: 'It's cat and mouse' – media chase down Schapelle Corby's convoy home

Media helicopters are tracking Corby as she makes her way home.

00:25
The convicted drugs smuggler managed to get off her flight and is on her way home with family.

Watch: Schapelle Corby evades media after landing early back home in Australia

The convicted drugs smuggler managed to get off her flight and is on her way home with family.

00:29
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener - next up Oracle!

Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

00:26
Thankfully Theo, the owner of the home, and the elderly driver escaped injury.

'It was like an explosion' - homeowner in shock after out-of-control SUV smashes into home

Thankfully Theo, the owner of the home, and the elderly driver escaped injury.


01:59
Te Ha Tangata is an open invitation for people to sit down with those many of us walk past every day.

'I don't like being caged' – Wellington's homeless tell their stories in a bid to challenge stereotypes

Te Ha Tangata is an open invitation for people to sit down with those many of us walk past every day.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ