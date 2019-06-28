'Very happy where I am' - Ufuk Talay rules out leaving Phoenix

The Wellington Phoenix can breathe a sigh of relief, with manager Ufuk Talay stating his intention to remain with the Kiwi A-League side.

Ufuk Talay Source: Photosport

After initial struggles in replacing Mark Rudan, Talay has turned the Nix around - currently sitting fourth on the A-League ladder having been on a nine-match unbeaten run.

What's more, the Phoenix's on-field results are backed up by an attractive, attacking brand of football that's earned praise on both sides of the Tasman.

However, as Western Sydney Wanderers parted ways with Markus Babbel earlier this week, Talay's name was put forward by the Sydney Morning Herald to replace the outgoing manager.

Speaking to media at Phoenix training today, though, Talay made it clear that he has no intention of relocating back to Australia midway through his current contract in the same way that predecessor Rudan did at the end of last season.

"I've got another year on my contract," Talay said.

"I think the club is a great club and we've got full support of everybody with the board and I appreciate the efforts and energy they have put in to [get us] to where we want to go.

"I'm very happy where I am at this stage and it's still a long way to go in this season so my focus is to get us to where we want to get to at the end of the season."