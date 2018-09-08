 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Usain Bolt rules out move to top Maltese club despite Champions League offer

AAP
Topics
Football

Usain Bolt will continue his A-League trial with the Central Coast Mariners after reportedly rejecting a Maltese side's two-year offer to fly the coop.

The Jamaican sprint champion has ruled out signing with Valletta FC, according to multiple outlets despite Valletta FC putting forward a two-year offer to "spearhead their charge to the Champions League" with an eye toward his potential debut in mid-December, ESPN reports.

The Maltese champions have been notified of Bolt's decision but left the door open if he changes his mind.

"We wish Usain Bolt all the best with his football career. The Valletta FC offer is always on the table," the club's CEO and managing director Ghasston Slimen told ESPN.

Bolt, who bagged a brace in last Friday's trial match, passed on the news to Mariners chief executive Shaun Mielekamp during a chat after training on Tuesday, News Corp reports.

Chris Chang and the panel with the latest analysis from the world of football. Source: 1 NEWS

The 32-year-old remains anxious for clarity on his future amid ongoing negotiations, with a development expected within the next week.

The early indication was that Bolt's signature required an additional $900,000 from FFA's marquee player fund.

But the FFA has reaffirmed the Mariners will not be allowed to dip into the fund to sign Bolt, leaving a major shortfall to cover.

Without a full-time deal in place, Bolt won't be able to play in the Mariners' A-League season opener against the Brisbane Roar on Sunday.

Newly-named captain Matt Simon toed the club line, insisting it was business as usual at Gosford this week despite the global interest.

"It's not a distraction at all," Simon said after training.

"He's been here for a couple of months now so everywhere we go with Usain, everyone's talking about him so it's just been down to business.

"We're concentrating on the season and just looking forward to round one and putting into practice what we've been doing at training for the last 12 weeks."

Usain Bolt
Usain Bolt Source: Photosport
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Former Highlanders captain undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer
2
Jamie Roberts was briefly knocked out by the contact from Kaino.
Watch: Jerome Kaino cops five-week ban after delivering brutal headshot with shoulder in Champions Cup
3
Solomone Kata. Tonga Rugby league training ahead of their match against Australia this weekend. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. New Zealand. Monday 15 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Tonga leave out Hurrell, pick Kata for landmark clash against the Kangaroos
4
The Australians gave everything a crack at Papakura Marae.
Watch: Kangaroos dive into Māori culture with haka and mau rākau lessons, enjoy traditional hāngi
5
Players of Tonga bow to their supporters after the match. 2017 Rugby League World Cup Semi Final, England v Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz
Criticism over taxpayer funding for MPs' trip to Mate Ma'a Tonga match
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Usain Bolt

Top Maltese club reportedly make offer to Usain Bolt, want him to 'spearhead their charge to Champions League'
England's Raheem Sterling, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and England at Benito Villamarin stadium, in Seville, Spain, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)

England stun Spain in Nations League, win first game on La Roja turf since 1987
Argentina's football superstar Lionel Messi.

Argentine legend Maradona slams fellow countryman Messi - 'we shouldn't deify him anymore'
PSG forward Neymar Neymar celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League Group C soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star at Parc des Prince stadium in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PSG's Champions League demolition of Red Star Belgrade investigated for match fixing