 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Usain Bolt excluded from Mariners training until contract impasse resolved

AAP
Topics
Football

Usain Bolt's A-League bid could end this week after the Central Coast Mariners excluded the Olympic great from team training until his contract offer impasse is resolved.

Bolt scored two goals in his maiden start for the Mariners in a practice game more than a week ago with the club confirming today they tabled a contract to the Jamaican sprint superstar, who has been on an indefinite trial since mid- August.

Reports claim the Mariners offer was a meagre $150,000, with the majority to be a contribution from Football Federation Australia's marketing fund.

The Mariners said talks were ongoing with Bolt's agent Ricky Simms but admitted there was unlikely to be an agreement unless a lucrative third-party deal was found - with the 32-year-old reportedly seeking $3 million.

"To ensure that there is no distraction to the Hyundai A-League squad in preparing for this weekend's match vs. Melbourne City; Usain Bolt will not attend team training this week, until and if, the club and Usain Bolt can agree to terms and formalise an arrangement," a Mariners statement said.

Chris Chang and the panel with the latest analysis from the world of football. Source: 1 NEWS

The club said Bolt had made "great progression" in his time at Gosford and they were looking at ways to give him "more individual intensive training and competitive game time" away from the first team.

"It's not a distraction for the players, we all came to training this morning and no one has asked any questions (about it). It's more a distraction for you than for us. We are looking forward to Saturday's game," Mariners defender Kalifa Cisse told the media on Tuesday.

Mariners coach Mike Mulvey was blunt in his assessment of Bolt's ability after his team kicked-off their A-League campaign with a draw against Brisbane Roar.

"Do you think he'll get in our front three? We've got a very good front third," he told Fox Sports, while admitting to being unaware of the club's contract offer to Bolt.

Mulvey suggested Bolt was still way off A-League standard and would find it difficult to be promoted above the likes of Ross McCormack, Tommy Oar, Connor Pain, Michael McGlinchey and Matt Simon.

Bolt has attracted unprecedented interest from local and global media and Australian fans during his time in Australia chasing his dream to become a professional footballer.

He recently turned down an offer of a two-year contract from Maltese outfit Valletta FC.

The Olympic sprint champion admits just like athletics the first day of training is the toughest. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
General view of Mt Smart. Tonga v Australia. International Rugby League test match. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Opinion: Donuts and the kindness of strangers - Tongan fans show they're a crowd like no other
2
The Kiwis captain said his wife kept quite how close to birth she was so he could focus on the Kangaroos Test.
Watch: ‘I caught the next flight back!’ Watene-Zelezniak shares special story of daughter's birth, days after Kiwis win
3
Roman Reigns, real name Joe Anoa'i, relinquished his universal title in an emotional speech to fans.
Watch: Emotional WWE star reveals 11-year battle with leukaemia
4
Fans and supporters. Tonga v Australia. International Rugby League test match. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
NRL investigating after staffer accused of directing racist comment at dancing fan during Mate Ma'a Tonga match
5
As a tribute to retired teammate Nick Collison, the Kiwi star stole the show again.
Watch: Steven Adams videobombs reporter's live cross with invisible handshake
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
19:17
Ahead of the new A-League season, the Nix's new boss chatted to Dewi Preece about his new challenge.

Phoenix's Mark Rudan, Sarpreet Singh named in A-League team of the week
Usain Bolt

Central Coast Mariners coach casts doubt on Usain Bolt's football future
Phoenix's David Williams celebrates a goal with team mates during their match against the Jets in Wellington.

Phoenix don't disappoint at season opener, winning 2-1 against Newcastle
19:17
Ahead of the new A-League season, the Nix's new boss chatted to Dewi Preece about his new challenge.

'I want people to respect our football club' - Phoenix boss' fighting talk ahead of new A-League season