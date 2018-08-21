Usain Bolt excluded from Mariners training until contract impasse resolved

Usain Bolt's A-League bid could end this week after the Central Coast Mariners excluded the Olympic great from team training until his contract offer impasse is resolved.

Bolt scored two goals in his maiden start for the Mariners in a practice game more than a week ago with the club confirming today they tabled a contract to the Jamaican sprint superstar, who has been on an indefinite trial since mid- August.

Reports claim the Mariners offer was a meagre $150,000, with the majority to be a contribution from Football Federation Australia's marketing fund.

The Mariners said talks were ongoing with Bolt's agent Ricky Simms but admitted there was unlikely to be an agreement unless a lucrative third-party deal was found - with the 32-year-old reportedly seeking $3 million.

"To ensure that there is no distraction to the Hyundai A-League squad in preparing for this weekend's match vs. Melbourne City; Usain Bolt will not attend team training this week, until and if, the club and Usain Bolt can agree to terms and formalise an arrangement," a Mariners statement said.

The club said Bolt had made "great progression" in his time at Gosford and they were looking at ways to give him "more individual intensive training and competitive game time" away from the first team.

"It's not a distraction for the players, we all came to training this morning and no one has asked any questions (about it). It's more a distraction for you than for us. We are looking forward to Saturday's game," Mariners defender Kalifa Cisse told the media on Tuesday.

Mariners coach Mike Mulvey was blunt in his assessment of Bolt's ability after his team kicked-off their A-League campaign with a draw against Brisbane Roar.

"Do you think he'll get in our front three? We've got a very good front third," he told Fox Sports, while admitting to being unaware of the club's contract offer to Bolt.



Mulvey suggested Bolt was still way off A-League standard and would find it difficult to be promoted above the likes of Ross McCormack, Tommy Oar, Connor Pain, Michael McGlinchey and Matt Simon.



Bolt has attracted unprecedented interest from local and global media and Australian fans during his time in Australia chasing his dream to become a professional footballer.

