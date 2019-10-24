TODAY |

US women's football superstar Alex Morgan announces pregnancy

Associated Press
U.S. national football team star Alex Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco are expecting their first child.

Morgan and Carrasco, who is a midfielder for the LA Galaxy, made the announcement on social media.

They posed with a sign that read: "Adding 1 more to the Fam ... April 2020 Baby Girl."

Morgan, who was on the U.S. team that won World Cup this summer in France, added in a Twitter post:

"We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon."

Morgan's season with the Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League was cut short by a knee injury.

She and Carrasco met at the University of California, where both played football. They were married on New Year's Eve in 2014.

