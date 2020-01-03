TODAY |

US men's football team cancel plan to train in Qatar due to 'developing situation in the region'

Source:  Associated Press

The US men’s football team has cancelled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, from January 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.”

Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport. Source: Associated Press

The US Soccer Federation announced the decision today, a day after a US military air struck killed a top Iranian military commander.

The Americans will move training to a site in the United States that has not yet been determined. They will be use a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer ahead of an exhibition against Costa Rica in February 1 at Carson, California.

The USSF said it hopes to train in the future at Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup.

