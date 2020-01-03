US men's football team cancel plan to train in Qatar due to 'developing situation in the region'

The US men’s football team has cancelled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, from January 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.”

Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport. Source: Associated Press

The US Soccer Federation announced the decision today, a day after a US military air struck killed a top Iranian military commander.

The Americans will move training to a site in the United States that has not yet been determined. They will be use a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer ahead of an exhibition against Costa Rica in February 1 at Carson, California.