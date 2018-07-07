Uruguay defender breaks down in tears before fulltime in World Cup defeat to France

Uruguay central defender Jose Gimenez let his emotions get the better of him in his side's 2-0 World Cup quarter-final loss to France, breaking down in tears before fulltime in Nizhny Novgorod.

As the match entered the final minutes of normal time, with Uruguay down 2-0, Gimenez could be spotted with tears streaming down his face, standing in the wall to defend a French free kick.

While some would find Giminez's display of passion endearing, former England defender and now commentator Gary Neville criticised the defender.

"I'm all for emotion and passion, but that's embarrassing," Neville remarked during commentary for ITV.