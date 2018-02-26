 

United super sub Jesse Lingard nails game-winning header late against Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku chose the visit of former club Chelsea to end his scoring drought against the Premier League's top teams and produce his best performance for Manchester United.

Lingard's finish propelled United to second on the Premier League table with the 2-1 win.
Source: SKY

Shrugging off his tag as a so-called "flat-track bully," Lukaku scored the equalizer, set up Jesse Lingard for the second-half winner and delivered a mature, hard-working all-round display as United came from behind to beat the champions 2-1 at Old Trafford this morning.

In a crowning moment in the third minute of injury time, Lukaku relieved some pressure by spinning his marker, Antonio Rudiger, inside his own half and driving forward with a 60-meter run. United fans gasped and rose to applaud in appreciation.

"Probably the people go home with the image of that incredible sprint that could have handed him a goal," United manager Jose Mourinho said. "It was the image of a team that gave absolutely everything to try and win an important game for us."

The goal Lukaku did score — a neat, side-footed strike in the 39th minute — was his first against any of the Premier League's leading eight sides this season and took him onto 22 in all competitions in his first year at United. He didn't overtly celebrate the goal against a club where he played from 2011-14 and nearly joined again last summer.

Lukaku denied after the match that he had been bothered by the criticism toward him — "at the end of day, I just have to work hard for the team," he said — but the likely boost to the striker's morale was perhaps as important to United as the victory itself.

It lifted United back up to second place, above Liverpool, and opened up a six-point gap to fifth-place Chelsea with 10 games remaining.

Chelsea was two points off the fourth and final Champions League qualification position, leaving manager Antonio Conte to acknowledge that not reaching Europe's top competition "could be a possibility, for sure."

"It's the only championship that you can find six teams that start to fight to win the title and for a place in the Champions League," Conte said. "This is the only country to have this competition and there is this risk to stay out of the Champions League."

