United pitch invader charges for Ronaldo, grabs star before getting swamped by security

A pitch invader managed to get a brief moment with one of his football idols at a Champions League match this morning after getting past security to reach Cristiano Ronaldo.

The fan made their way onto the pitch shortly after Manchester United lost the Group H fixture 1-0 to Juventus at Old Trafford.

The pitch invader, wearing a United jersey with a "7" on the back like the Portugese star used to wear when he played for the club, grabbed Ronaldo before security got to him and tackled him to the ground.

Ronaldo was quick to address the situation, saying "it's okay" to both security and the fan.

With the win, Juventus sit comfortably atop Group H with three wins from three matches while United, in second, only sit two points ahead of Valencia.

