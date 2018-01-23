 

United confirm acquisition of Chilean EPL star Alexis Sanchez from rivals Arsenal

Associated Press

Alexis Sanchez has joined Manchester United in a rare swap deal among two of England's top teams that has seen Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to Arsenal.

In exchange for Sanchez, United's Henrick Mkhitaryan will move the opposite way to join the Gunners.
Source: Manchester United / Twitter

The transfers were announced simultaneously by the clubs on Monday.

Sanchez, who joined United over neighbor and Premier League leader Manchester City, said he was "thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world."

Mkhitaryan said he "always dreamed of playing for Arsenal."

While Sanchez entered the final six months of his contract at Arsenal, Mkhitaryan was 18 months into a four-year deal at United.

