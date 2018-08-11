 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Underwhelming Man United take scrappy win in Premier League's opening game

Associated Press
Topics
Football

Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw were on target as Manchester United launched the English Premier League season with a 2-1 victory against Leicester at Old Trafford.

Pogba, who played a starring role in France's march to the World Cup title in Russia last month, opened the scoring with a third-minute penalty after Daniel Amartey handled a shot from Alexis Sanchez.

Shaw made certain of the three points for Jose Mourinho's team when he struck the second goal in the 83rd minute after an excellent through ball from Juan Mata.

It was the first senior goal for former England and Southampton defender Shaw, on the 23-year-old left-back's 141st appearance.

Jamie Vardy headed a consolation goal for Leicester in stoppage time.

The Red Devils were made to work for a 2-1 win over Leicester City. Source: SKY
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
The star winger's injury woes appear to have struck once again.

Steve Hansen says Nehe Milner-Skudder is fine despite leaving All Blacks' game of three halves
2

Watch: Rieko Ioane bumps off Otago defender to score in All Blacks' game of three halves
3

Watch: Warriors women's star absolutely flattened by pair of Auckland defenders in bone-crunching hit
4

NZ, Australia competing to host 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup
5

Warriors' trio are the best in the NRL, says Knights' Mitchell Pearce
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

'Make teams fear us again' - Manchester United fan starts campaign to sack manager Jose Mourinho
Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea agree deal to sell goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Usain Bolt in action against Wes Brown, Phil Neville and Sir Mo Farah during a football aid match for Unicef 2018 at Old Trafford on June 10, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Olympic champion Usain Bolt to train with A-League's Central Coast Mariners
00:15
The Phoenix lost 1-0 in their FFA Cup match against Bentleigh.

Wellington Phoenix go down to second tier Bentleigh Greens in FFA Cup

All Whites star Ryan Thomas to join Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven

1 NEWS
Topics
Football

All Whites midfielder Ryan Thomas' remarkable rise in Europe has taken the next step with an agreement in place for him to join Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven.

Thomas, 23, has been playing in Holland since 2013, making 143 appearances in all competitions for PEC Zwolle.

However, his performances haven't gone unnoticed, with PSV agreeing a fee for the versatile midfielder.

PEC Zwolle fans' tribute to All Whites star Ryan Thomas
PEC Zwolle fans' tribute to All Whites star Ryan Thomas Source: Twitter/PEC Zwolle

Still subject to a medical, Thomas will join PSV on the eve of the Eredivise season opener, sitting out PEC's first game this weekend.

"I think it's time to take the next step in my development," Thomas told the club's official website.

"I learned a lot at Zwolle. The fact that I can now show what I have in store at a top club like PSV is fantastic."

Ryan Thomas of PEC Zwolle Source: Getty
Topics
Football
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Police emergency scene

Man crushed by steel framing in Auckland workplace accident

Two police officers dead in Canada shooting

Pacific update with Barbara Dreaver: Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Church-loving nana goes viral, shocking PNG police beating causes condemnation

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid climate of fear claims

Tottenham create history by not making a single transfer window signing

AAP
Topics
Football

Tottenham have become the first team in Premier League history not to make a summer signing since the transfer window's inception in 2003.

The club were linked with a number of names, notably Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, for whom they had a $48m bid rejected.

Their failure to bring anyone in is the first time a Premier League club has not made a signing in the 15 years of the summer transfer window.

It is at odds with boss Mauricio Pochettino's perceived wish, where he challenged the club to be "brave and take risks" at the end of last season.

The tonic to that lack of transfer activity is that Spurs have been able to keep all of their top stars, with a number of them tied down to new deals.

The window remains open to European clubs until the end of August, so there is still the possibility of players going out even after the English deadline passes.

Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Moussa Dembele could still leave in the next few weeks, but Pochettino has been able to keep hold of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Kieran Trippier.

Alderweireld was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but firm interest never materialised.

"We have a very good squad, with very good players and it is very difficult to add players to that," Pochettino added.

"We didn't sell players and with 25 players in the squad it is difficult to add players.

"It's not about adding because it's fashionable to sign players. It's about if you really need them or not and then if you can get your target or not.

"It's true our targets are always the same level as Manchester United, Manchester City or Real Madrid but for different circumstances we can't achieve that.

"I am not worried, I am not sad, I am so happy. To keep our best players was our objective and goal and we have achieved that - at the moment, we will see what happens in the next 20 days in Europe."

Pochettino does accept how the lack of activity might be viewed externally, but is happy with the club's vision.

"Of course it's difficult to understand ... but sometimes in football you need to behave differently," he said.

"If we are happy with our squad and cannot improve our squad, sometimes it's better to keep our squad together.

"There's no reason to not trust in our squad and no reason not to believe in our club or believe in what we can do."

Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Swansea City with teammates during the English FA Cup, quarterfinal soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday March 17, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Tottenham progressed thanks to three long-range goals. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Football