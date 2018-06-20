 

Under-fire NZ Football CEO Andy Martin resigns amid coach Andreas Heraf controversy

New Zealand Football CEO Andy Martin has resigned from his role effective immediately over the controversy surrounding Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf.

Andy Martin said he doesn't see a conflict of interest in the matter.
NZ Football announced this afternoon Martin had decided to step down today.

"Andy has provided strong leadership and made a huge difference to New Zealand Football over the past four years, in particular the very strong performance in 2017 as recently presented to our Annual Congress," NZF President Deryck Shaw said.

"His commercial acumen and experience has strengthened our organisation's financial position, and we'd like to thank Andy for his valued contribution."

NZF boss Andy Martin feels the governing body reacted quickly after getting evidence of team culture issues.
Martin, who was CEO for just over four years, said it was time to hang up his boots.

"It is time to focus on my wife and family and follow my beloved Liverpool FC more intently," he said.

The resignation comes amid revelations that 13 of the Football Ferns' squad penned letters of protest about the conduct of coach and NZ Football technical director Heraf, following New Zealand's 3-1 loss to Japan in Wellington earlier this month.

Andy Martin said there have also been about six letters supporting Heraf submitted to the governing body by players.
Martin claimed he had no knowledge of the allegations made against Heraf, seeing him come under scrutiny from the New Zealand football public.

Heraf has since been placed on "special leave" from his roles within New Zealand Football.

New Zealand Football will begin the process of recruiting a new CEO shortly.

