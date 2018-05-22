 

Unai Emery hired as Arsene Wenger's successor at Arsenal

Source:

Associated Press

Arsenal has hired Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger's successor in the Premier League club's first managerial appointment in 22 years.

The 46-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla coach has the task of restoring Arsenal to the Champions League — and ultimately deliver the club's first Premier League title since 2004.

"Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run," Emery said.

"I'm very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal's history."

