Ufuk Talay's message to Phoenix fans ahead of new season: 'Punch through the ceiling'

New Wellington Phoenix manager Ufuk Talay has moved to assure fans that he's the right man for the job, taking over from Mark Rudan heading into the new A-League season.

With Mark Rudan having left his role with the Nix halfway through his contract to join A-League expansion side Western United, Talay will have the unenviable task of trying to keep the Phoenix's upward trajectory moving.

However, with a majority of last season's squad having moved on, including star strike duo Roy Krishna and David Williams, Talay is facing somewhat of an uncertain start to life in the capital.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today though, the Australian manager is confident that he has what it takes to bring success to Wellington.

"We want to go as far as we can go, we want to go as high as we can go," Talay said.

"We want to punch through the ceiling.

"For me, I just want the support from the fans. I want to play a brand of football that the players enjoy playing, and that the fans enjoy at the same time.

"They need to be a little bit patient, especially if we go a little bit younger with the local lads, to give them an opportunity to be consistent in what they do.

"I just want them to come and enjoy and support as much as they can."

The Australian is the Nix's new manager, replacing Mark Rudan. Source: 1 NEWS
