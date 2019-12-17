UEFA suspend Champions League, Europa League in coronavirus crackdown

All Champions League and Europa League games were postponed by UEFA because of the coronavirus outbreak.

British player Kelly Smith, left, shows a ticket of English club Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 round of 16 draw. Source: Associated Press

Two Champions League games — Barcelona vs. Napoli, and Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea — had been planned for Wednesday. But there are travel restrictions between Spain and Italy, and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for the virus.

Eight Europa League games were scheduled for next Thursday, although only six first-leg games were played this week. Two games between Italian and Spanish teams were postponed because of travel restrictions.

The quarterfinal draws in both competitions, scheduled for next week, have also been postponed.