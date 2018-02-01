Two A-League expansion clubs to be confirmed this year

The wheels are finally turning at Football Federation Australia on expansion on the A-League, with two new clubs to be decided this year.

Wellington Phoenix's Matthew Ridenton in action during an A-League game between Wellington Phoenix and Adelaide United at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Source: Photosport

The various regions and consortiums lining up to join the competition will learn of FFA's criteria next month, with decisions on the 11th and 12th teams to be made around the start of the 2018/19 season.

Those teams would enter the A-League, as previously stated, in 2019/20.

Bidders are likely to include southern Sydney, a second Brisbane team, former NSL powerhouse South Melbourne as well as new clubs in Hobart, Canberra and Wollongong.

The new timelines were agreed on Thursday at a FFA board strategy meeting in Sydney, timed to prepare for next week's visit of a FIFA delegation, charged with investigating the failure of Australian soccer to democratise its governance.

Three days of meetings will begin on Tuesday in Sydney.

FFA has been at loggerheads with clubs and players for more than a year over how to share power and funding for the sport.

The strategy meeting has also agreed to "create a new corporate framework" for the A-League and W-League but there's yet to be agreement on what that will look like.

A-League clubs have hit out at FFA for not re-investing funds generated by the league within the competition.

Last month, Melbourne Victory chairman Anthony Di Pietro called for the clubs to form an independent A-League, run by a new consortium rather than FFA.

FFA cites the need to maintain strong national teams - chiefly the Socceroos and the Matildas - and grassroots programs for keeping redistributions for clubs lower than they'd like.

But falling crowds - both at games and in lounge rooms - has sparked FFA into action.

There was acknowledgement of the diminished interest in the league with a promise for head office to work with broadcasters and deliver "a fresh approach to marketing the league" next season.

For most fans, expansion of the 10 teams is an obvious step to invigorating the league.

Sydney FC's dominance and the regularity of opponents' faces has the competition feeling stale.

New intra-city rivalries have the potential to spice up the league, as well as providing new pathways for young talent to shine.