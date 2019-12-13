Two goals in three minutes see Arsenal salvage late Europa League draw against Standard Liege

Your playlist will load after this ad

Teenager Bukayo Saka scored one goal and set up another to secure a 2-2 draw for Arsenal at Standard Liege this morning and lead the Gunners into the next stage of the Europa League.

The result meant Arsenal finished top of Group F ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt, which gave up a late lead to lose 3-2 at home to Vitoria.

Arsenal coach Freddie Ljungberg made nine changes to his lineup from a 3-1 win at at West Ham United on Monday in the Premier League. That victory ended a nine-match winless streak, the club's worst run for 42 years.

After struggling in the first half, Arsenal was 1-0 down two minutes into the second half. Samuel Bastien's shot from outside the area was deflected off defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos to beat goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Selim Amallah doubled the lead for the hosts in the 69th with another deflected shot as Arsenal looked vulnerable at the back and lacked creativity in the middle.

But the second goal served as a wake-up call for Arsenal with Saka leading the rally.

The forward produced a perfect cross for Alexandre Lacazette in the 78th to head in from close range before curling in a shot from the edge of the area three minutes later.