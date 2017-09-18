Two-footed lunge earns Chelsea defender straight red in EPL stalemate with rivals Arsenal

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw for the first time in almost 20 months when Arsenal produced a disciplined display to frustrate the Premier League champions.

Just like in the curtain-raiser to the season - when Arsenal beat Chelsea in the Community Shield - the west London cub finished with 10 men.

David Luiz was sent off in the 87th minute for a high, sliding challenge on Sead Kolasinac.

It was the most explosive moment of a largely sedate lunchtime fixture that saw Arsenal transformed from the side that collapsed so meekly against Liverpool in their last clash with a title-rival last month.

Arsenal lacked the time to capitalize on their man-advantage.

Arsene Wenger's side had come closest to finding a breakthrough late in the first half when Aaron Ramsey waltzed through the defence unchallenged before hitting the post.