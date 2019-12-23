TODAY |

Two football fans arrested on suspicion of racism during third-tier game in England

Source:  Associated Press

Two fans of English third-tier club Doncaster were arrested on suspicion of racism during a match at Peterborough today.

Admiral Muskwe of Leicester City with Ben Whiteman of Doncaster Rovers Source: Getty

Peterborough, which announced the arrests in the away end, said it was working with Doncaster and police on the incident.

Doncaster said it would issue a “substantial club ban” for anyone involved in racist conduct, and would require them to undergo “educational actions” before being allowed into games again.

“As a club we abhor racism in any form,” said Doncaster, which won the League One match 3-0.

Your playlist will load after this ad

FIFA’s protocol for dealing with discrimination was implemented for the first time in the EPL after apparent racist abuse toward Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger.

The incident comes as Premier League club Tottenham continues to search for the perpetrators of racial abuse reported by Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger in a game on Monday. A Chelsea fan was arrested at the same game on suspicion of racially abusing Tottenham forward Son Heung-min.

The Professional Footballers' Association has called for a government-led inquiry into racism in English football.

Football
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Raptor scores all-time 'own bucket' as Toronto slump to defeat against Celtics
2
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
3
'What a legend' - Ross Taylor given Christmas gift to remember ahead of Boxing Day Test
4
Photos: Animal rights activists target Ellerslie Boxing Day races in Auckland
5
Canterbury mystery-spinner shines in Super Smash win over Central Districts
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Notre Dame rector: 50% chance the fragile, fire-damaged cathedral might not be saved

Kensington Palace offers glimpse of family life for young royals with adorable new photo

Photos: Queen joined at Christmas church service for the first time by Prince George, Princess Charlotte
02:33

Queen Elizabeth II gives annual Christmas Day speech