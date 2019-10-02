TVNZ FC: A thrashing for Spurs at hands of Bayern, Wood on scoresheet again, and Man U limp to draw

Bayern Munich’s absolute thrashing of Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is blamed on some calamitous defending on TVNZ FC this week.

Looking to be bouncing back after a spirited win with 10 men at Southampton at the weekend, Spurs then fell apart in North London midweek, Serge Gnabry bagging four in the 7-2 win.

The panel also look at Kiwi Chris Wood’s impressive form in the Premier League, with three goals in the past two games.

His scoring streak bodes well for the All Whites’ first match in 18 months, against Ireland in November.

But after a pretty dire 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Arsenal, there’s a sense that both clubs are a long way off breaking back into title contention.