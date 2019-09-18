TODAY |

TVNZ FC: Sweet revenge for Llorente over Liverpool and the danger of playing out from the back

The return of the Champions League is the focus of attention on TVNZ FC, particularly holders Liverpool's loss in their opening game against Napoli.

An uncharacteristic error from Virgil van Dijk comes with some sweet revenge for Fernando Llorente, now at Napoli after playing for Spurs in last year's final.

In the Premier League, Norwich's shock win over Man City is described as "extraordinary", and blamed on the loss of Vincent Kompany and the absence of injured Aymeric Laporte.

There's also a discussion about the favoured approach of modern coaches of playing out from the back, especially dangerous in light of the new goal kick rule.

Chris Chang and the panel with the latest in the Champions League and the rest of the European football action. Source: 1 NEWS
