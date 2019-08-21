TVNZ FC: Stress starting to tell already on Premier League title contenders

The big players are already feeling the heat with just two weeks gone in the Premier League season.

The TVNZ FC panel noted this week how Liverpool are top and now the pressure is on them to stay there, while Man City dropped points thanks to a controversial late VAR decision, and Manchester United - who have looked better than expected - threw points away due to Paul Pogba's penalty miss against Wolves.

With VAR ruling out a late Man City win, it was in the spotlight again, with the panel, led again this week by Jack Tame, seeing the right decision being made by the letter of the law. But the new rule that any goal scored after any touch on the arm or hand, intentional or not, being disallowed, is causing some furrowed brows. Especially as the same doesn't apply to giving penalties.

Elsewhere in Europe, the move of Philipe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona to Bayern has the panel discussing whether that moves Sarpreet Singh, who sat on the bench for the Germans' first Bundesliga game of the season, further down the pecking order.