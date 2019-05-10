TVNZ FC special: The Premier League title showdown

TODAY |

After arguably the greatest title race in Premier League history, either Manchester City or Liverpool will lift the trophy early on Monday morning.

Liverpool play Wolves at Anfield, while The Citizens, who start one point ahead and have a superior goal difference, are away at Brighton. Both games kick off at 2am NZT.

Man City are on a 13-game winning streak, and Liverpool have also been in incredible form.

If City win, they take the title. Liverpool have to win and hope City lose or draw if they are to be named Premier League champions for the first time.

In a special edition of our football podcast, TVNZ FC, Man City fan Tom Lucas and Liverpool supporter Jack Mabire predict who will come out on top.

    Man City fan Tom Lucas and Liverpool supporter Jack Mabire predict who will come out on top after arguably the greatest title race in Premier League history. Source: 1 NEWS
