TVNZ FC: The 'ridiculous' own-goal call against Chris Wood and Neymar's 'golden prison'

The international break is already upon us but that hasn't slowed the chaos and craziness of another week of European football.

A blown lead in the North London Derby, Chris Wood's supposed own-goal and the end to a bizarre transfer season were all big talking points for the TVNZ FC panel this week.

Tottenham blew their 2-0 lead against Arsenal but the panel was still concerned about the Gunners' defence going forward and there's also some questions around Harry Kane's alleged dive in the fixture.

Chris Chang, who led the pack this week, said one thing for certain was Kane's scoring ability against Arsenal as he's now scored 10 goals in 10 North London derbies.

Wood's own-goal ruling drew criticism from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp but the panel was just as brutal, labelling the call as "ridiculous", "stupid", "unreasonable" and "harsh to be given against him".

The panel also paid their respects to Brazilian star Neymar by laying down his figurine in the studio as a symbol of the "golden prison" he was locked in at Paris Saint-Germain after he was unable to make a dramatic return to Barcelona during the transfer window.

TVNZ FC is available on 1 NEWS Now, Facebook and Youtube and as a podcast in all the usual places.

Chris Chang and the panel on another dramatic football week in the Premier League. Source: 1 NEWS
TVNZ FC: The 'ridiculous' own-goal call against Chris Wood and Neymar's 'golden prison'
