TVNZ FC: Oly Whites qualify for Tokyo, but a bad weekend for Man U and City

The Oly Whites have qualified for the Olympics, setting up the possibility of Bayern Munich's Sarpreet Singh and Burnley's Chris Wood representing New Zealand in Tokyo.

It's something the panel on TVNZ FC this week are hoping to see, with the under-23 side allowed three over-age players. And they're all agreed that the qualification is great for the advancement of the game in New Zealand.

Elsewhere, the Premier League had a weekend of topsyturvy results, with Man City losing at Wolves and unfavoured Newcastle United beating a very poor Manchester United at St James' Park.

It all meant good news for Liverpool, who are now 8 points clear. Although as Jack Mabire puts it on the show, in an impressive turn of phrase, they musn't get complacent and let a cushion become a pillow.

* TVNZ FC is a weekly football show available on 1 News Now, Facebook and Youtube, and as a podcast in all the usual places.

Chris Chang and the panel with all the football latest after the Oly Whites qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and the Manchester clubs suffer in the Premier League. Source: 1 NEWS
