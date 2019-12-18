TODAY |

TVNZ FC: NZ star Singh makes history in Germany, Arsenal set for huge gamble on new manager

Young New Zealand football star Sarpreet Singh added another historic chapter to his whirlwind story over the weekend, making his Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich off the bench by casually replacing hat-trick hero Phillipe Coutinho.

Chris Chang and the panel discuss Sarpreet Singh’s competitive debut for Bayern Munich, while Arsenal and Everton make moves on the managerial merry-go-round

Singh's journey has captivated TVNZ FC and today host Chris Chang along with panellists Victor Waters, Simon Plumb and Jack Mabire all reflected on how quickly the midfielder has risen.

"Just thinking back, not a year ago, Singh was scoring goals for the Phoenix around this time last year and you were thinking, 'oh yeah, this kid's good, new kid on the block, looks like an exciting prospect'," Waters said.

"You go to now and he's coming on for Bayern Munich for Philippe Coutinho, he's there with all these star players - it's unbelievable."

Mabire admired Singh's ability to embrace the challenge of moving to a new country for football so full-heartedly.

"You don't know how someone is going to adapt to a new league, a new country - it's a complete change in lifestyle but he obviously seems to have done pretty well over there and is grounded quite well."

The panel also looked at the managerial shifts being made in the Premier League with both Arsenal and Everton making moves to better their campaigns.

