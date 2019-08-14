TODAY |

TVNZ FC: Manchester City look unbeatable but is VAR stripping the joy?

With the Premier League kicking off over the weekend, football is finally back and already there's been some highlights, lowlights and debates.

Jack Tame and the TVNZ FC panel picked apart the first week of EPL action, starting with the dominant performance of defending champions Manchester City after their win over West Ham.

Jack Mabire called City "totally dominant" from head to toe.

"If you're an opposition manager now, I don't know what you'd look at and think, is there a weakness in City's team that you can exploit so that you can actually get a result or snatch a draw.

"It's very scary."

While there was plenty of highlights from the 5-0 drubbing, one contentious point was the use of the newly-introduced VAR which Mabire is concerned could be "taking the joy out of the spectacle".

Victor Waters added VAR was still in it's "teething" stages.

"I think, in time, it will get better and more streamlined."

The panel also had a quick laugh around Sarpreet Singh's initiation at Bayern Munich which had him singing Justin Bieber in front of teammates.

"Not his finest hour but as far as initiations go, good on him," Simon Plumb said.

The panel also dove into the latest transfer rumours in Europe and Waters gave his review of Harry Maguire's debut after he said last week the defender "isn't worth a quarter" of the 80 million pounds Manchester United paid for him.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jack Tame and the panel on the first week of the Premier League, ongoing transfer talk in Europe and a singing debut for Kiwi Sarpreet Singh at Bayern. Source: 1 NEWS
