TVNZ FC: Manchester City look unbeatable but is VAR stripping the joy?

With the Premier League kicking off over the weekend, football is finally back and already there's been some highlights, lowlights and debates.

Jack Tame and the TVNZ FC panel picked apart the first week of EPL action, starting with the dominant performance of defending champions Manchester City after their win over West Ham.

Jack Mabire called City "totally dominant" from head to toe.

"If you're an opposition manager now, I don't know what you'd look at and think, is there a weakness in City's team that you can exploit so that you can actually get a result or snatch a draw.

"It's very scary."

While there was plenty of highlights from the 5-0 drubbing, one contentious point was the use of the newly-introduced VAR which Mabire is concerned could be "taking the joy out of the spectacle".

Victor Waters added VAR was still in it's "teething" stages.

"I think, in time, it will get better and more streamlined."

The panel also had a quick laugh around Sarpreet Singh's initiation at Bayern Munich which had him singing Justin Bieber in front of teammates.

"Not his finest hour but as far as initiations go, good on him," Simon Plumb said.