TVNZ FC: Louis Fenton’s 'understandable' outburst and a preview of the Liverpool-Man City showdown

Phoenix fullback Louis Fenton’s expletive laden outburst was understandable after he was the victim of the latest VAR howler in the loss to Melbourne City, according to our team of experts at TVNZ FC. 

The head-scratching handball decision in the A-League was one of a number of VAR shockers in leagues around the world.

All Whites manager Danny Hay jetted off to Europe for his first matches in charge of the national side.

He’ll meet Marcelo Bielsa, the boss of his former side Leeds, and also Burnley manager Sean Dyche before the All Whites face Ireland and and Lithuania.

In England, Everton midfielder André Gomes suffered a sickening leg injury against Tottenham that left players from both sides visibly distressed.

The TVNZ FC panellists were predicting a positive result for Liverpool in the blockbuster clash with Manchester City on Monday.

With Pep Guardiola still employing a makeshift back four, it was thought that Mo Salah and co could take advantage at Anfield, where Liverpool haven’t lost in the league since April 2017.

Chris Chang and the panel with the latest in football including the ongoing furore caused by VAR, the horrific injury suffered by André Gomes, and a look ahead to the pivotal Liverpool-Manchester City match. Source: 1 NEWS
