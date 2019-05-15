TVNZ FC: Krishna takes out A-League's top award, the Kiwi in Beckham's team, and our end of season EPL awards

With the Premier League season all wrapped up, TVNZ FC took time this week to name some end-of-season award winners - for both the good and the bad.

Chris Chang with panellists Jack Mabire, Victor Waters and Simon Plumb picked out some of their top goals and players of the season as well as who they saw as overachievers and flops.

There was also discussion about Liverpool's heart-breaking second-place finish to Manchester City and how their historic Champions League win over Barcelona softened the blow.

The team also caught up with Max Crocombe - a Kiwi goalkeeper playing for the soaring Salford City.

The Ammies are owned by Manchester United's Class of '92 (including football icon David Beckham) and a Singaporean billionaire and have earned four promotions in five seasons. Their latest climb has seen them make the Football League.

Crocombe said he's excited to see how far the team can go after signing with the side two years ago.

"Everyone that has signed was signing knowing this was a long-term project," Crocombe said.

"This was somewhere that you knew you were going to grow with the club and I think that's the most attractive thing about Salford - you've got the opportunity to test yourself level upon level."

TVNZ FC also spent time talking about a club closer to home - the Wellington Phoenix.