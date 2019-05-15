TODAY |

TVNZ FC: Krishna takes out A-League's top award, the Kiwi in Beckham's team, and our end of season EPL awards

1 NEWS
More From
Football

With the Premier League season all wrapped up, TVNZ FC took time this week to name some end-of-season award winners - for both the good and the bad.

Chris Chang with panellists Jack Mabire, Victor Waters and Simon Plumb picked out some of their top goals and players of the season as well as who they saw as overachievers and flops.

There was also discussion about Liverpool's heart-breaking second-place finish to Manchester City and how their historic Champions League win over Barcelona softened the blow.

The team also caught up with Max Crocombe - a Kiwi goalkeeper playing for the soaring Salford City.

The Ammies are owned by Manchester United's Class of '92 (including football icon David Beckham) and a Singaporean billionaire and have earned four promotions in five seasons. Their latest climb has seen them make the Football League.

Crocombe said he's excited to see how far the team can go after signing with the side two years ago.

"Everyone that has signed was signing knowing this was a long-term project," Crocombe said.

"This was somewhere that you knew you were going to grow with the club and I think that's the most attractive thing about Salford - you've got the opportunity to test yourself level upon level."

TVNZ FC also spent time talking about a club closer to home - the Wellington Phoenix.

The two big topics on everyone's minds right now are Roy Krishna after he took out the Johnny Warren Medal as the A-League's top player, and the departure of Mark Rudan and whether others at the club are following him.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Chris Chang and the team look back on the season and interview Max Crocombe, Kiwi goalkeeper for Salford City, who’ve been promoted to the Football League for the first time. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Football
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
    'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
    2
    Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
    Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
    3
    Auckland Grammar has produced more All Blacks than any other school.
    King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year
    4
    The fullback’s future is again in doubt, this time in a World Cup year.
    'God first' - Israel Folau makes changes to social media profiles, drops reference to rugby career
    5
    The Warriors coach was stunned at the thought of a second Little General.
    'Are you serious?' Stephen Kearney dumbfounded by reporter's comparison of Kodi Nikorima to Stacey Jones
    MORE FROM
    Football
    MORE
    01:49
    He’s beaten 6.3 million others from around the world.

    Wellington lawyer beats 6.3 million people to win Fantasy Premier League
    1 NEWS

    Manchester City retain Premier League title in come from behind win over Brighton
    PSG's Neymar reacts during a League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Caen at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has been given a three-game ban for lashing out at a fan following a loss in the French Cup final last month. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, file)

    PSG striker Neymar suspended 3 matches after clash with fan
    Man City fan Tom Lucas and Liverpool supporter Jack Mabire predict who will come out on top after arguably the greatest title race in Premier League history.

    TVNZ FC special: The Premier League title showdown