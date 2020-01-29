TVNZ FC: Klopp 'disrespects' FA Cup, Eriksen transferred and Chris Wood on fire

The exodus of players from England to Italy continues, with the move of Christian Eriksen from Spurs to Inter Milan and Ashley Young from Man U, leaving the panel wondering what’s happening to make Serie A look to the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s decision to “play the kids” in Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury also draws attention on TVNZ FC this week. Is it disrespectful to the Cup, or a fair honouring of the new Premier League winter break?