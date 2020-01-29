TODAY |

TVNZ FC: Klopp 'disrespects' FA Cup, Eriksen transferred and Chris Wood on fire

Source:  1 NEWS

The exodus of players from England to Italy continues, with the move of Christian Eriksen from Spurs to Inter Milan and Ashley Young from Man U, leaving the panel wondering what’s happening to make Serie A look to the Premier League.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chris Chang and the panel on the latest transfer gossip, the winter break controversy in England, and whether Kiwi striker Chris Wood is getting enough credit at home for his Premier league success. Source: 1 NEWS

Jurgen Klopp’s decision to “play the kids” in Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury also draws attention on TVNZ FC this week. Is it disrespectful to the Cup, or a fair honouring of the new Premier League winter break?

And the panel debate whether Chris Wood’s scoring record in one of the top leagues in the world is worthy of a Halberg nomination back home.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:15
Warren Gatland stamps his mark on first Chiefs XV by leaving host of All Blacks stars on the bench
2
'Excuse me?' Tiger Woods speechless after hearing of friend Kobe Bryant's death moments after final round
3
Crusaders flag positional switch for Jack Goodhue for Super Rugby Round 1
4
'Heartbroken' Novak Djokovic chokes up remembering 'mentor, friend' Kobe Bryant after Aussie Open win
5
Super League's first openly gay player slams Israel Folau signing - 'It has everything to do with homophobia'
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Wellington Phoenix back to winning ways with victory over Newcastle Jets

Firmino's late goal against Wolves secures Liverpool 14th straight Premier League win

'I've learned a lot' - All White Marco Rojas says time in Europe wasn't a failure

'Very happy where I am' - Ufuk Talay rules out leaving Phoenix