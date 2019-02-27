TVNZ FC: Kepa's 'Spanish mutiny' against Sarri, Chris Woods' good run of goals, and Rodgers on the move

The chaotic final minutes of extra time in the English League Cup final, when Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and his keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had a very public falling out, headline this week's TVNZ FC.

The panel, hosted by Chris Chang and featuring Victor Waters and Jack Mabire, were left stunned by Arrizabalaga's actions, going as far as to call it "Spanish mutiny" and "insubordination".

"I've never seen anything quite like that," Waters said.

"The extent in which he was saying 'no, I'm not coming off,' was just extraordinary."

The panel discussed the repercussions from the fallout, including how much time an under-fire Sarri has left at the club and whether Kepa will sit on the bench against Spurs tomorrow.

Elsewhere in football, the panel discuss the return to form of All White Chris Woods who is managing to get himself in the right place at the right time and finishing well with Burnley.

There's also the return of Brendan Rodgers to manage Leicester City after leaving his "dream job" at Celtic in Scotland where he's won every domestic trophy possible in his time there.