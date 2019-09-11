TODAY |

TVNZ FC: Kane 'can go past Rooney's England scoring record'

Harry Kane is tipped to go past Wayne Rooney’s England goal scoring record of 53 in the latest episode of TVNZ FC.

Panellist Victor Waters made the prediction on the weekly football show after the Spurs striker scored a hattrick against Bulgaria and another against Kosovo during the Euro qualifiers, taking his international total to 26.

Host Chris Chang and Simon Plumb, on the couch for this week’s show, aren’t so sure that he can make the record, particularly given his history of injuries.

Also on the show this week is Sean Hogan, 1 NEWS Hawke’s Bay reporter and dedicated Napier City Rovers fan, after his team took out the Chatham Cup at the weekend.

The team also get stuck into the Michael Owen v Alan Shearer stoush which has been rolling on Twitter for the past week since Owen released his new book having a go at the Newcastle United legend.

The general view is that Sherer comes out on top.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chris Chang and the panel on the week’s football as Napier City take out New Zealand’s premier cup competition, Kane bags more goals for England and two former Newcastle strikers go head to head. Source: 1 NEWS
