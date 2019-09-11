TVNZ FC: Kane better than Rooney? Chatham Cup glory, and the Owen v Shearer spat Chris Chang 1 NEWS Reporter 1 NEWS SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email More From Football Chris Chang Your playlist will load after this ad Chris Chang and the panel on the week’s football as Napier City take out New Zealand’s premier cup competition, Kane bags more goals for England and two former Newcastle strikers go head to head. Source: 1 NEWS More From Football Chris Chang