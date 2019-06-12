TODAY |

TVNZ FC: Heartbreak as Ferns beaten in stoppage time in World Cup opener

More From
Football

There was heartbreak for the Football ferns as they lost 1-0 to the Netherlands after an injury time goal in their first match at the World Cup in France.

Chris Chang is joined by Kate King and Victor Waters on this week's TVNZ FC, with all three agreeing the Ferns had chances to take at least a point, while noting the Netherlands dominated possession.

The lack of big game experience may have cost them in the end and the path to qualification to the knockout rounds now gets that much harder.

Elsewhere, the panel take a look at some interesting haircuts from World Cup history following the leopard print look sported by Dutch  player Shanice van de Sanden. Brazilian Ronaldo anyone?

* TVNZ FC is available on 1 NEWS Now, Facebook and Youtube and as a podcast in all the usual places.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Chris Chang, Kate King and Victor Waters on New Zealand’s heartbreak in their first game, plus they look at some of the more interesting haircuts in World Cup history. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Football
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:17
    The former Wallaby couldn’t resist a sly jab as it was announced Tonga will play Fiji at Eden Park in August.
    ‘Half their team are islanders’ - Tonga coach takes cheeky swipe at NZ Rugby over Pacific players in All Blacks
    2
    Samoa's Danny Tusitala celebrates his try with teammates
    Fiji, Tonga and Samoa to play RWC warm-up matches at Eden Park
    3
    Tohu Harris, Vodafone Warriors training session. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 December 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
    Tohu Harris declares himself out of Kiwis contention to face Tonga
    4
    1 NEWS
    Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
    5
    Sir Michael says Retallick is one of the greatest players he has ever seen.
    Sir Michael Jones hails Brodie Retallick, puts him in same category as Sir Colin Meads
    MORE FROM
    Football
    MORE
    01:46
    New Zealand begin their campaign against the Netherlands tonight.

    'It's our time' - Football Ferns ready to make history in World Cup tilt

    Skipper Andrew Durante latest star to quit Wellington Phoenix as player drain continues

    Sarah Gregorious leads the Football Ferns' celebrations against England

    US writer rips into Football Ferns ahead of World Cup - 'The cockroaches of women's international soccer'
    00:30
    The fan was holding a sign saying, "Cristiano, give me a hug" and the football star happily obliged.

    Cristiano Ronaldo stops Portugal team bus to take heart-warming photo with young, sick fan