TVNZ FC: Heartbreak as Ferns beaten in stoppage time in World Cup opener

There was heartbreak for the Football ferns as they lost 1-0 to the Netherlands after an injury time goal in their first match at the World Cup in France.

Chris Chang is joined by Kate King and Victor Waters on this week's TVNZ FC, with all three agreeing the Ferns had chances to take at least a point, while noting the Netherlands dominated possession.

The lack of big game experience may have cost them in the end and the path to qualification to the knockout rounds now gets that much harder.

Elsewhere, the panel take a look at some interesting haircuts from World Cup history following the leopard print look sported by Dutch player Shanice van de Sanden. Brazilian Ronaldo anyone?