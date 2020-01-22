TVNZ FC: The foundations for a 'Liverpool dynasty', and how far can the Phoenix rise?

Liverpool's continued dominance in the Premier League could be the start of a "dynasty" if they play their cards right.

That's the belief of TVNZ FC panellist and Liverpool fan Jack Mabire, who spoke in-depth about his team's continued domination of the Premier League this season.

“It’s so strange watching a Liverpool football team with virtually no weaknesses whatsoever,” Mabire said.

“If there’s one weakness that you might be able to level at them it’s that they might waste too many chances in front of goal – they should be battering teams five or six nil in some cases.

“This could be the start of a new Liverpool dynasty.”

Simon Plumb wasn’t as quick to praise Liverpool, though.

“The way they’ve been playing hasn’t been as good as last season but they’re still getting the results.”

The team also spoke about the Wellington Phoenix’s rise under Ufuk Talay as well as giving this week’s host and big Barcelona fan Victor Waters a bit of stick for sacking their manager despite the club leading the Spanish competition.