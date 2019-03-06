TVNZ FC: Was Football Ferns CJ Bott's goal a worldie or bad keeping? And is Klopp losing the plot?

CJ Bott's first goal for the Football Ferns was a stunning 30 metre strike but pundits are still debating whether her effort was solely a display of her talents or if poor goal-keeping was partially responsible for it finding the net.

The debate came up in this week's TVNZ FC discussions with host Chris Chang joined by Victor Waters and debutant Kate King on the panel. And the trio had mixed opinions about it.

"Possibly the goalkeeper should've done a bit better but I don't want to take anything away from Bott's goal because that was sensational," Waters said.

Chang challenged "when it's that far out, the keeper needs to get something to it", but King said give credit where it's due.

"It was her first goal for the Football Ferns, she's a defender so those opportunities don't come along very often and she absolutely smacked it," King said.

The panel also spent time talking about the Football Ferns performances so far in the Cup of Nations and their upcoming friendlies against top nations such as England and USA before they begin their World Cup campaign.

"They really do need to start stepping up and playing some tough, quality opposition - it's good for them," King said.

Elsewhere in football, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears to be feeling the pressure of this season's Premier League title race after his antics at the recent Merseyside derby.

Klopp was spotted exchanging words with an Everton ballboy and challenged a reporter over "Playstation" tactics after his side's goalless draw, which now leaves them in second - one point behind Manchester City with nine games left.

Another team under the pump is Real Madrid which has lost back-to-back El Clasicos to Barcelona in the Bernabeu - or, as some are now calling it, "Messi's Garden".