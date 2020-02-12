TODAY |

TVNZ FC: Ferns' Riley joins superstars in USA, plus goals galore for Kiwis

Source:  1 NEWS

On TVNZ Football Club this week, Chris Chang talks to Football Fern Ali Riley after her move to Orlando Pride in the United States, the club of American superstar Alex Morgan.

Chris Chang speaks to Ali Riley after her move to Orlando Pride in the US, and the panel look at a number of Kiwis delivering the goods overseas.

And, the panel look at a number of Kiwis delivering the goods overseas. 

