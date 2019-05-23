TVNZ FC: Ferns look to bounce back from USA loss, and where will Madrid reject Bale go – Man U, Spurs, China? Chris Chang 1 NEWS Reporter 1 NEWS SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email More From Football Chris Chang Auckland Your playlist will load after this ad Chris Chang and the panel on the Football Ferns World Cup buildup, and the future for troubled Welsh superstar Gareth Bale who is out of favour with real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. Source: 1 NEWS More From Football Chris Chang Auckland