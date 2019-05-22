TODAY |

TVNZ FC: Ferns look to bounce back from USA loss, and where will Madrid reject Bale go – Man U, Spurs, China?

Auckland

    TVNZ FC: Ferns look to bounce back from USA loss, and where will Madrid reject Bale go – Man U, Spurs, China? Chris Chang and the panel on the Football Ferns World Cup buildup, and the future for troubled Welsh superstar Gareth Bale who is out of favour with real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.
