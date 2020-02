On TVNZ FC this week - Chris Chang speaks to All White Elliot Collier who gives us the view from his base in the US.

Also on the horizon is Winston Reid's possible MLS debut this weekend, if he's fit.

And Victor Waters and Simon Plumb dissect the Phoenix's latest win and their strong position on the A-League table.

Finally, we hear about Barcelona's desperate move to sign Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite between transfer windows.