TODAY |

TVNZ FC: Difficult times for Spurs and Arsenal fans after European final defeats

1 NEWS
More From
Football

On TVNZ FC this week, show host and Tottenham supporter Chris Chang is on the bad end of a bet after his team’s loss to Liverpool in Madrid.

Wearing full Liverpool kit, to the delight of Reds' fan and panelist Jack Mabire, it's a long day for Chang.

Everyone is in agreement, though, that it was a dreadful final with few if any standouts, but Liverpool are thought worthy winners after Salah's penalty and Origi's neat finish.

Arsenal fan Kate King joins the panel this week and declares her side's performance in the Europa League final, where they lost 4-1 to London rivals Chelsea, "embarrassing".

There's better news for the Football Ferns though after a first ever win against England and a narrow loss to Wales in their final warmup before the Women's World Cup.

And there's much sympathy for the Junior All Whites after their unlucky loss in Poland, going out on penalties to Colombia after a highly controversial decision in the shoot-out. Panelist Victor Waters still thinks the future is bright for this crop of players after their impressive showing at the tournament.

* TVNZ FC is also available on Facebook, YouTube and podcast services.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Tottenham supporter Chris Chang has to swallow a bitter pill after his team’s loss in Madrid, while the panel also look at the Junior All Whites’ unlucky loss in Poland and the Football Ferns’ final preparations for the Women’s World Cup. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Football
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:40
    The Blues coach refused to let the bad weather stop him carrying out his media duties ahead of their clash with the Reds.
    Leon MacDonald's news conference interrupted by massive burst of thunder - 'I hope our plane can get out'
    2
    Joshua suffered his first loss against Ruiz Jr, losing his WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles in New York.
    Eddie Hearn denies rumours Anthony Joshua was 'badly' hurt in sparring before Andy Ruiz Jr fight
    3
    Casey McElroy played for the Padthaway Lions and loved it - but not everyone shared her joy.
    Aussie Rules club fined $2000 for fielding woman in men's league game
    4
    Billy Slater hoping to make Kalyn Ponga forget about All Blacks dream by dangling Queensland carrot
    5
    The 29-year-old had tried in April to tee up an endorsement deal while being interviewed on Fox Sports.
    Andy Ruiz Jr's wish comes true as Snickers send new champion 'sweet package'
    MORE FROM
    Football
    MORE
    02:15
    Fans gathered to watch the Reds lift a sixth European crown early this morning.

    Kiwi-Liverpool fans erupt as team clinches Champions League
    FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 filer, Brazil's Neymar controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Japan at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

    Brazil superstar Neymar accused of raping woman in Paris
    Sarah Gregorious leads the Football Ferns' celebrations against England

    Football Ferns earn first ever victory over England in World Cup warm up
    1 NEWS

    Liverpool defeat Tottenham to win all-English Champions League final