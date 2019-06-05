TVNZ FC: Difficult times for Spurs and Arsenal fans after European final defeats

On TVNZ FC this week, show host and Tottenham supporter Chris Chang is on the bad end of a bet after his team’s loss to Liverpool in Madrid.

Wearing full Liverpool kit, to the delight of Reds' fan and panelist Jack Mabire, it's a long day for Chang.

Everyone is in agreement, though, that it was a dreadful final with few if any standouts, but Liverpool are thought worthy winners after Salah's penalty and Origi's neat finish.

Arsenal fan Kate King joins the panel this week and declares her side's performance in the Europa League final, where they lost 4-1 to London rivals Chelsea, "embarrassing".

There's better news for the Football Ferns though after a first ever win against England and a narrow loss to Wales in their final warmup before the Women's World Cup.

And there's much sympathy for the Junior All Whites after their unlucky loss in Poland, going out on penalties to Colombia after a highly controversial decision in the shoot-out. Panelist Victor Waters still thinks the future is bright for this crop of players after their impressive showing at the tournament.