TVNZ FC: Danny Hay targets new All Whites era and wants to foster 'empowering' style of play

Danny Hay has taken plenty of positives from his first two internationals in charge this month but the new All Whites coach wants to go further and develop a new style of play that players and fans can get behind.

Speaking on TVNZ FC today, Hay said the team got "clarity" from their two friendly losses against Ireland and Lithuania.

"The two games were highly valuable," Hay said.

"As you know, we haven't played for some time and they were my first games as head coach so I learned a lot about the players and introduced the new style of play."

Hay said he wanted to give his players more opportunities to express themselves with the game plans he was putting in place.

"In terms of the style of play and introducing that, it's about empowering our players to play a style of football that's more reflective of who we are as a nation.

"I think we need to move away from doing what we've always done and being very defensive-minded, sitting back and looking to counter, looking to score goals from set pieces - for me, that doesn't influence or really excite the next generation to want to come out and play good football.

"I think we've started to develop younger players that are more comfortable in possession, that are more creative and attack-minded and so we need to put a style of play in place that actually reflects that.

"Is it going to take a little bit of time? 100 per cent, but I think against Ireland in particular you saw where we can go with this."

One young All White who could play a huge role in the next generation of New Zealand football is Sarpreet Singh, who impressed Hay with his recent growth at Bayern Munich.

"It's probably been the best thing ever for him," Hay said.

"He has developed immeasurably in that short space of time that he's been there and I've got absolutely no doubt about that.

"The key thing is his mentality is still about developing and learning - he doesn't feel like he's made it, he knows that he's got a foot in the door there that he needs to keep working hard on every day."