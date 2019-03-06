Turkish footballer accused of using 'sharp object' to injure opponents during match

Turkey's state-run news agency says prosecutors have launched an investigation into a footballer who is accused of injuring four other players with a "sharp object" during a third-tier game in southeastern Turkey.

Anadolu Agency said four members of Sakaryaspor team accused midfielder Mansur Calar of home team Amed SFK of wounding them on Saturday during a match in the mostly Kurdish populated city of Diyarbakir.

A court imposed a travel ban on Calar pending the outcome of the investigation.

Amed SFK has denied the allegations, accusing the rival team players of aiming to cause "tensions and enmity."