Tunisia break Panama hearts as World Cup debutants sent home winless

Breaking News
LIVE: Four people reported dead in US shooting at offices of Maryland newspaper, shooter in custody
Source:Associated Press
Wahbi Khazri set up a second-half goal and then scored one of his own to help Tunisia secure its first victory in a World Cup in four decades.
The Tunisia captain's hard, rising shot in the 66th minute lifted his team to a 2-1 triumph over Panama. It came 15 minutes after Khazri's pin-point pass led to Fakhreddine Ben Youssef's equalizer.
Tunisia had not won a World Cup game since a 3-1 victory over Mexico in 1978.
Panama held a 1-0 lead at halftime because of an own-goal in which Jose Luis Rodriguez's hard shot deflected off of defender Yassine Meriah in the 33rd minute.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport