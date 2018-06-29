 

Tunisia break Panama hearts as World Cup debutants sent home winless

Wahbi Khazri set up a second-half goal and then scored one of his own to help Tunisia secure its first victory in a World Cup in four decades.

Panama fell to a 2-1 loss to Tunisia to end their Russian campaign.
Source: SKY

The Tunisia captain's hard, rising shot in the 66th minute lifted his team to a 2-1 triumph over Panama. It came 15 minutes after Khazri's pin-point pass led to Fakhreddine Ben Youssef's equalizer.

Tunisia had not won a World Cup game since a 3-1 victory over Mexico in 1978.

Panama held a 1-0 lead at halftime because of an own-goal in which Jose Luis Rodriguez's hard shot deflected off of defender Yassine Meriah in the 33rd minute.

